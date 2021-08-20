Malaysia takes first delivery of China's CanSino COVID-19 vaccine

The first batch of the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese company CanSino Biologics arrived in Malaysia on Friday, boosting the country's capability in the fight against the pandemic.

The first batch, comprising some 200,000 finished products, is part of a total of 3.5 million doses that have been ordered by Malaysia, the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry said in a brief statement.

This supply will be able to further intensify the National COVID-19 Immunization Program especially in low access areas and in turn help Malaysia to achieve immunity targets, the statement said.

Malaysia conditionally approved emergency use of the vaccine in June. The COVID-19 vaccines developed by China's Sinopharm and the vaccines made by the Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech have also received approval.

Among them, Sinovac's Coronavac finished vaccines imported from China and the locally fill-and-finish products have been used in Malaysia's national immunization program.

Malaysia has been ramping up its vaccination drive which started in February. As of Thursday, 54 percent of the population has received at least one dose of vaccine and 36 percent are fully vaccinated.