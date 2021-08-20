Chinese mainland reports 4 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported four new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including two in Jiangsu and the other two in Yunnan, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Also reported were 29 new imported cases, including nine in Guangdong, six in Yunnan, two each in Beijing, Liaoning, Shanghai, Fujian and Henan, and one each in Tianjin, Heilongjiang, Jiangsu and Sichuan.

Two suspected cases, both imported from outside the mainland, were newly reported on Thursday.

No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Thursday, the commission added.