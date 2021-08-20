U.S. Supreme Court, other buildings evacuated as authorities investigate 'active bomb threat on Capitol Hill

Multiple buildings on Capitol Hill, including the one housing the U.S. Supreme Court, were evacuated Thursday morning due to an ongoing investigation by the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) and other agencies into "an active bomb threat" nearby.

The USCP said in a tweet that "an active bomb threat investigation" was being carried out on site. In an earlier tweet, police said they were responding to a "suspicious vehicle" -- later confirmed by U.S. media as a pickup truck -- near the Library of Congress, urging the public to stay away from the surrounding area.

Part of the sprawling Capitol Complex, the Library of Congress is adjacent to the Capitol building that houses the U.S. Congress.

Buildings that have been evacuated as a result of the incident include the Supreme Court building, the Cannon House Office Building, the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson Building and James Madison Memorial Building.

Occupants of the Cannon House Office Building were asked to relocate "using the underground tunnels," said an alert sent to congressional staff.

The House and the Senate are both on summer recess and most lawmakers are not in their offices. The Supreme Court is also on recess and the building remains closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Citing law enforcement sources, U.S. media reported that authorities were negotiating with the driver of the pickup truck who was regarded as the suspect. Investigators were reportedly trying to determine whether a possible explosive device inside the vehicle was operable and whether the suspect held a detonator. No explosives have been found so far, according to The Washington Post.

Also responding to the incident were the Washington Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Washington Field Office National Capital Response Squad, as well as the District of Columbia's Metropolitan Police.

The White House was monitoring the situation and was receiving updates from law enforcement, according to media reports.

The USCP said in an update it is holding a press briefing shortly.