Chinese envoy calls for comprehensive approach to fighting terrorism

A Chinese envoy on Thursday called for a comprehensive approach to fighting terrorism.

Although important progress has been made in international counter-terrorism cooperation, the current world situation on this front remains complex and severe with terrorism and violent extremism intertwined, said Dai Bing, the charge d'affaires at the Chinese Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

In the first half of this year, the Islamic State has regrouped in places such as Iraq and Syria and has further infiltrated the African region. COVID-19 has posed economic and social challenges, which may bring a new wave of terrorism, he told the Security Council.

"The international community needs to attach great importance to this matter and adopt comprehensive measures to jointly respond to the threat of terrorism," said Dai.

Terrorism is a common enemy of human societies and combating terrorism is a common responsibility of the international community. Countries should strengthen cooperation at national, regional and global levels by stepping up counter-terrorism efforts in early warning, counter-terrorism financing, travel restrictions, border supervision and intelligence exchanges, he said.

In fighting terrorism, emphasis should be placed on the prevention and elimination of its root causes. Counter-terrorism measures should focus on long-term solutions by addressing both symptoms and root causes, he said.

It is important to adopt comprehensive political, economic, judicial, and social means and stick to peaceful solutions to hot-spot issues through political means. It is important to assist member states in eradicating poverty, strengthening capacity-building, promoting sustainable economic and social development, and advocating mutual respect and harmonious coexistence among different civilizations, religions, and ethnic groups, he said.