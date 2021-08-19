Nanjing downgrades all areas to low risk for virus

A resident wearing a facial mask walks on the street of Nanjing, Jiangsu province, on Aug 17, 2021. （Photo/Xinhua）

Nanjing, Jiangsu province, downgraded all areas to low risk on Thursday as no new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the city for six consecutive days.

Though the Lukou subdistrict has been downgraded from medium to low risk, residents living there will still be quarantined for another seven days to guarantee safety, according to Ding Xiaoping, deputy director of the Nanjing Health Commission, at a news conference on Thursday.

The subdistrict is where the Lukou International Airport is located and cluster infections were first reported in the latest COVID-19 breakout on the mainland.

Public transportation, including some subway lines, will gradually resume operation in the city starting Friday.

Yangzhou, another city in Jiangsu hit by the virus, reported three new locally transmitted confirmed cases on Wednesday, according to the Jiangsu Health Commission on Thursday morning. It has seen a total of 564 locally transmitted cases, while Nanjing has registered 235 since July 20.