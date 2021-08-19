Chinese mainland reports 5 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland Wednesday reported five new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report Thursday.

Among the local cases, three were reported in Jiangsu, and one each in Shanghai and Yunnan.

Also reported were 41 new imported cases, including 11 in Tianjin, 10 in Guangdong, six in Yunnan, five in Shanghai, four in Fujian, and one each in Beijing, Inner Mongolia, Zhejiang, Henan and Sichuan.

One suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai on Wednesday.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, the commission added.