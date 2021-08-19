Use of new tech in UN peacekeeping should respect sovereignty of host countries -- Chinese envoy

A Chinese envoy said Wednesday that the use of new technologies in UN peacekeeping should respect the sovereignty and will of the host country.

Peacekeeping missions, when using technologies of all kinds to conduct reconnaissance and surveillance, should have prior consultations with the host countries to make sure that the use of relevant technologies fully respect their sovereignty, uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, including the principle of non-interference in internal affairs, and follow basic principles of peacekeeping, said Dai Bing, the charge d'affaires at the Chinese Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

Peacekeeping missions should use relevant technologies based on the needs on the ground and in accordance with Security Council mandates, and should avoid harming the national security, public security and information security of host countries, he told a Security Council open debate on peacekeeping and technology.

"The use of new technologies must focus on improving the safety of peacekeeping personnel," he said. "Peacekeeping operations can fully use technological tools to improve information gathering and analysis, risk early warning, emergency response, emergency relief and other capacities, and reduce safety risks for peacekeepers."

He stressed the need to reduce the threat posed by improvised explosive devices to peacekeepers.

The use of new technologies in peacekeeping operations needs relevant support and guarantee to facilitate the effective use of new technological equipment in peacekeeping operations, he said.

The Contingent Owned Equipment list of troop- and police-contributing countries should be updated timely. Cost-effectiveness should also be taken fully into consideration to ensure proper planning, said Dai.

All member states should pay their peacekeeping budget dues in full and on time. Reimbursement for equipment and personnel of troop- and police-contributing countries should be provided promptly to make sure peacekeeping operations can make full use of new technologies, he said.

To improve peacekeepers' capacities in using new technologies, the Security Council, troop- and police-contributing countries, and the UN Secretariat should improve coordination, provide more tailored training for peacekeepers, and compile lessons and best practices in a timely manner, he said.

China is the largest troop-contributing country for UN peacekeeping operations among the permanent members of the Security Council and attaches great importance to the use of technologies in peacekeeping, he said.

China stands ready to work with other council members and the international community to contribute to the continuous improvement of peacekeeping operations and the safety of peacekeepers, he said.