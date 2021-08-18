LINE

Chinese yuan weakens to 6.4915 against USD Wednesday

The central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 150 pips to 6.4915 against the U.S. dollar Wednesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

