Chinese mainland reports 6 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland Tuesday reported six new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Jiangsu Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report Wednesday.

Also reported were 22 new imported cases, including eight in Yunnan, five in Shanghai, three in Tianjin, two each in Beijing and Fujian, and one each in Hubei and Guangdong.

One suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai on Tuesday.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, the commission added.