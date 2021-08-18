Aussie scientists find angry bees' venom more potent for medical treatment

Bee venom is a highly sought and expensive ingredient for specialized medical treatments and now Australian scientists have discovered that when the industrious insects become irritated, their venom becomes even more potent.

Researchers at Curtin University in the state of Western Australia (WA) and ChemCentre, a chemical and forensic science facility, have noted how behavioral and ecological factors can influence the quality of the venom which is used to treat degenerative and infectious diseases such as Parkinson's and osteoarthritis.

Their study, published in the scientific journal PLOS, analysed protein found in the venom of western honeybees, which are found throughout much of WA.

The more proteins found in the venom, the higher the potential quality and effect. To understand the protein diversity of venom and find out what impacted this, the researchers looked at a range of factors including the behavioral patterns of the bees.

Biologist Dr. Daniela Scaccabarozzi from Curtin University, who led the project, told Xinhua on Wednesday that metal plates charged with low voltage electricity were periodically placed near the beehives, meaning the bees received tiny shocks.

The minute zaps caused the bees to release an alarm pheromone secretion that induced other bees to aggressively react, and the result was more powerful venom.

"A compelling behavioral factor was revealed by the association between docile and active bees," Scaccabarozzi said.

"Interestingly, we discovered that the 'angry bees' produced a richer, more protein-dense venom."

Scaccabarozzi said the team also confirmed that temperature impacted the venom's potency.

"High temperatures can be detrimental to bees' activity in and out of the colonies," she said. "Of the 25 hives tested, we discovered that the sites with higher temperatures recorded lower venom production."

Further findings also revealed that geographical location had an impact on the composition of bee venom, as well as what stage the flowers were at during harvest when they were consumed by the bees.

Expecting the research to be useful to the medical field and the beekeeping business, Scaccabarozzi said further research would help beekeepers collect a standardized quality of venom to meet growing demand in clinical and therapeutic fields, as well as help design cost-effective strategies for venom harvest to secure its position in the global market.