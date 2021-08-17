Restrictions to stay in place as COVID-19 holds Aussie state in deadly grip

The premier of the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) conceded on Tuesday that some restrictions would continue for citizens of the state even when vaccination targets are reached, amid the worsening COVID-19 crisis.

NSW reported 452 new locally acquired cases in the 24 hours to 8:00 p.m. local time Monday, and the source of infection for 323 is under investigation.

The death toll from the latest outbreak, which began on June 16, also rose to 113 following the death of a Sydney woman in her 70s.

At her daily news conference, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian urged people aged in their 70s to get vaccinated, saying they needed to "go and get a jab, no matter the circumstances."

Overall, in the past 24 hours to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, 36,817 doses of vaccine were administered throughout NSW.

As for the vaccination strategy, Berejiklian said September and October would be the "most difficult months," adding that even after then there would be major challenges.

She promised that "life will be freer" once 70 percent of the population are vaccinated but added "it doesn't mean we'll be completely free; it doesn't mean we will let the virus be rampant in the community."

Meanwhile, the southern state of Victoria recorded 24 new local cases on Tuesday after the state's Premier Daniel Andrews imposed a curfew on the capital city of Melbourne and extended the lockdown for another two weeks.

Andrews was also critical of the "selfish choices" of people who reportedly breached restrictions, saying he was "angry and disappointed" to see the video of an engagement party which about 70 people attended, including several doctors.

The state of Queensland, north of NSW, recorded only one new local case on Tuesday, in what state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk described as "excellent news."