LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Chinese mainland reports 6 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

1
2021-08-17 09:46:50Xinhua Editor : Zhang Mingxin ECNS App Download
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported six new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Among the local cases, three each were reported in Jiangsu and Hubei.

Also reported were 36 new imported cases, including 15 in Yunnan, nine in Guangdong, seven in Shanghai, two in Guangxi, and one each in Shandong, Sichuan and Shaanxi.

One suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was newly reported in Shanghai on Monday.

No deaths related to COVID-19 were newly reported, the commission added.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.