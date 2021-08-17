China, Russia jointly defend truth of history, human dignity, WWII achievements: FM

China and Russia should jointly defend the truth of history, human dignity and WWII achievements, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday in a phone talk with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

Wang said that Aug. 15 marked the day in history that Japan was defeated and unconditionally surrendered in the World War II. It should also be the moment for the Japanese side to thoroughly reflect on its history of aggression, he added.

However, some Japanese politicians moved against the historic trend by overtly worshiping the Yasukuni Shrine which honors World War II Class-A war criminals, Wang said, calling the act a challenge to human conscience and international justice.

As the major victorious nations of the World War II, China and Russia should join hands to defend the truth of history, oppose acts to whitewash or glorify militarism, check attempts to falsify history, and never tolerate overturning the verdict on the history of aggression, said Wang.

For his part, Lavrov said that as the anniversary of the end of the World War II is approaching, Russia and China have launched important cooperation in defending historical truth and opposing attempts to tamper with WWII achievements.