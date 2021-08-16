LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Chinese mainland reports 13 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

1
2021-08-16 10:27:39Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 13 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Among the local cases, six each were reported in Jiangsu and Henan, and one in Hunan.

Also reported were 38 new imported cases, including 11 in Yunnan, five each in Zhejiang, Shandong and Guangdong, four in Fujian, two each in Beijing and Shanghai, and one each in Tianjin, Shanxi, Liaoning and Heilongjiang.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, the commission added.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.