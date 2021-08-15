Adverse reaction rate to COVID-19 vaccines among children, teenagers not higher than adults: health expert

The incidence of adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines among children and teenagers is not higher than that among adults in China, a health expert said Friday.

The total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to children and adolescents in China exceed 60 million, said Wang Huaqing, an expert from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, at a press conference.

Fever, local pain and swelling are common reactions of vaccinated adolescents, Wang said, adding that allergic reaction is a rare adverse reaction to vaccination among teenagers.