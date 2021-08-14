Afghan president vows to prevent instability in country

Afghan president Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on Saturday vowed to prevent instability in his war-battered country amid the intensified fighting and Taliban's advance towards major cities.

"It is a matter of pride that the security and defense forces of Afghanistan have defended the country and ensuring harmony among the forces is my priority," Ghani said in his short televised address to the nation.

The president pledged that he would not allow further instability in his country.

"The Afghans are suffering due to the imposed war and I assure you to prevent the further suffering of the people of Afghanistan and this is my historic responsibility."

President Ghani also said that he has initiated "consultations with the people of Afghanistan including political leaders and international friends" and the outcome will be announced soon.

The Taliban militants have reportedly seized 19 provincial capitals in the country's 34 provinces.