Ukraine to launch Agency for Defense Technologies in 2022

The full-fledged launch of Ukraine's Agency for Defense Technologies is scheduled for 2022, the country's national news agency Ukrinform reported Friday.

"We plan to take measures this year so that the Agency for Defense Technology will start fully operating next year," said Dmytro Hryshchak, Ukrainian deputy director of the Defense Industry Complex Department of the Ministry of Strategy and Industry, at an international defense investment forum.

The agency will be responsible for creating advanced and breakthrough technologies in the interests of the defense industry, which in turn will improve the existing technological capabilities of enterprises and institutions of the national defense industry, said Hryshchak.

It will also promote the creation of promising armament and military equipment models, he added.

Ukraine has been working on strengthening its defense capabilities since the beginning of the ongoing conflict in the East of Ukraine, which claimed some 14,000 lives. Enditem