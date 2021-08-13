LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

China at 'low risk' of developing large-scale COVID-19 outbreak: official

1
2021-08-13 16:54:38Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

China is at a "low risk" of developing a nationwide, large-scale COVID-19 outbreak, as the recent resurgence of the epidemic since late July has been generally under control, a health official said on Friday.

As of Thursday, over 1,280 locally transmitted cases had been reported in 48 cities across 18 provincial-level regions. Among the cities, 36 have reported no new cases for more than five consecutive days, said He Qinghua, an official with the National Health Commission, at a press conference held in Beijing. 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.