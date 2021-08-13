Belgian lawmaker warns against Europe's involvement in U.S.-China tension

Raoul Hedebouw, Member of Belgium's Chamber of Representatives, has warned against Europe's involvement in the U.S.-China tension in a recent live debate.

"I think it is a bad idea to conclude this strategic partnership with the political and economic power that during the last century has behaved most aggressively toward the nations of this world," said Hedebouw, denouncing Belgium's failure to oppose Europe's involvement.

"The economic tensions in the world are at a dangerous level. Why is that so? Because for the first time since 1945, an ultra-dominant economic power like the United States is about to be overtaken economically by other powers," he said.

He condemned U.S. President Joe Biden's efforts to rally Belgium and Europe to follow the United States in a tension with China by declaring China a systemic rival.