9 missing in ship collision in east China

Nine were missing after a fishing ship collided with a cargo ship in the waters off Zhoushan, a port city in east China's Zhejiang Province on Thursday afternoon.

Ten crew members of the fishing ship fell into the water as the boat sank after the accident and one of them was rescued on site. As of early Friday morning, nine others remained missing.

The provincial search and rescue center has dispatched seven patrol boats and rescue ships to the scene of the mishap and coordinated nearby ships to search for the missing crew members.