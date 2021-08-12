Russian, U.S. defense chiefs discuss strategic stability by phone

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin discussed results of recent bilateral consultations on strategic stability during a phone call on Wednesday.

The officials also exchanged views on issues of global and regional security, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a brief statement.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed at their first summit in Geneva in June to launch a Strategic Stability Dialogue to lay the groundwork for future arms control and risk reduction measures.

The first round of such dialogue was held in Geneva on July 28, when both sides discussed approaches to maintaining strategic stability, the prospects for arms control and measures to reduce risks.