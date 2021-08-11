Staff member in China's port tests positive for COVID-19

A dock staff member at the Port of Ningbo Zhoushan in east China's Zhejiang Province tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday morning, local authorities said.

Operations at the relevant site have been suspended and the area has been disinfected.

The Ningbo-Zhoushan port ranks first in the world in terms of cargo throughput. During the first seven months of this year, the port recorded a total cargo throughput of 718 million tonnes, up 5.6 percent year on year. Its container throughput increased more than 17 percent to exceed 18.68 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in the same period.

On Tuesday, 16 crew members of a ship stranded in the port tested positive for COVID-19, of whom 11 were later diagnosed as confirmed cases, said the municipal government of the province's Zhoushan City.

On Aug. 3, nine crew members of the ship anchored off the coast of Zhoushan reported to local authorities that they were running a fever.

The ship, with 20 Chinese nationals on board, had been docked in Indonesia and the Philippines, and left the Philippines on July 30.