COVID-19 infections surge in U.S. deep south amid low vaccine uptake, wasted doses

In U.S. deep south states, COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to surge as residents refused to get vaccinated and many doses were wasted due to expiry, The Guardian has reported.

In the states of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, only about one third of residents have been fully vaccinated, while Georgia has a slightly higher vaccination rate of 41 percent, the report said, noting that thousands of people there are currently hospitalized, and unvaccinated people accounted for 90 percent of hospitalizations in Louisiana.

In Alabama, more than 65,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been wasted due to expiry as the vaccination rate in the state plateaued throughout the summer, the report said.

"Sixty-five thousand doses have been wasted. That's extremely unfortunate when we have such a low vaccination rate, and, of course, (when) there are so many people in the world that still don't have access to vaccine," Alabama's state health officer Scott Harris was quoted as saying.