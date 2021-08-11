New York Governor Cuomo resigns amid sexual harassment scandal

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday said he was resigning amid mounting pressures from sexual harassment allegations and investigations as well as calls for resignation from other political figures.

The resignation would take effect in 14 days and Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul would become the governor for the rest of Cuomo's term.

Cuomo has been working as New York governor since January 2011 and his third term will end at the end of 2021.

Cuomo said he doesn't want to be "unhelpful in any way" and the best way he can help is to step aside given the circumstances.

New York Assembly is working on impeachment articles against Cuomo on sexual harassment and mishandling of nursing homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Judiciary Committee under New York Assembly has given Cuomo a deadline to turn over evidence to defend himself until this Friday.

Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women from 2013 to 2020, said a recent report by independent investigators appointed by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

As many as 11 women were harassed by Cuomo including his top aides, according to the report.

Cuomo's former assistant Brittany Commisso, who is one of the 11 women, recently filed a criminal complaint against Cuomo on accusations Cuomo groped her in the Executive Mansion in the state's capital city Albany.

However, Cuomo has been denying sexual harassment accusations, saying that "I never did and I never would intentionally disrespect a woman, treat any woman differently than I would want them treated."

Earlier, Cuomo offered apologies for bringing his personal experience into the workplace and for his gestures leading others to take offense.

The sexual harassment scandal emerged around half a year ago and Cuomo authorized New York Attorney General Letitia James to carry out an independent investigation.

Besides, the attorney general's office issued a report in January saying the Health Department of New York State underreported the death toll in nursing homes from COVID-19 by as much as 50 percent.

Cuomo has largely ignored calls for him to resign until issuance of the latest investigation report from the office of Letitia James on Aug. 3.

U.S. President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer all called Cuomo to resign over the scandal.

As the 56th governor of New York, Cuomo is from a Democratic elite family with his father Mario Cuomo serving as the 52nd governor of New York for three terms.

Cuomo's long-time aide and stalwart supporter Melissa DeRosa resigned late Sunday as DeRosa's name appeared over 100 times in the investigation report.