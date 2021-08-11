LINE

U.S. COVID-19 cases top 36 mln with over 618,000 deaths

U.S. COVID-19 cases topped 36 million Tuesday, fueled by a steep increase in infections due to the unchecked spread of the Delta variant.

As of 6:21 p.m. local time on Tuesday, U.S. COVID-19 cases totaled 36,039,748, with 618,044 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally.

U.S. cases currently account for almost 18 percent of the nearly 204 million global cases, while the country's COVID-19 deaths account for roughly 14 percent of the more than 4.3 million virus-related fatalities worldwide, showed the tally. 

