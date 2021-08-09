LINE

Hong Kong reports 2 new imported COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported two new imported cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the tally of total confirmed cases to 12,015.

The new imported cases involved patients arriving in Hong Kong from Romania and Russia. In the past 14 days, the CHP reported a total of 35 confirmed cases, including one untraceable local infection and the rest were imported.

More than 6.18 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered since the launch of the government vaccination program on Feb. 26. More than 3.49 million people, or 51.4 percent of the eligible population, have received their first shot, and more than 2.68 million are fully vaccinated. 

