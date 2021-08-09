LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

China's Nanjing reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

1
2021-08-09 15:15:53Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

The city of Nanjing in east China's Jiangsu Province reported no new locally transmitted cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday.

This was the first time that the city with a population of more than 9.3 million saw no new cases since new cluster infections began to emerge on July 20 when a few airport cleaners at the Nanjing Lukou International Airport tested positive during routine testing.

The city currently has one high-risk area and 19 medium-risk areas for COVID-19, said the municipal health commission.

By Sunday, a total of 231 locally transmitted confirmed cases had been reported in Nanjing since July 20 and 18 people have been cured and discharged from hospital. 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.