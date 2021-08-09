1 killed, 1 injured after shooting outside Target store in U.S. Pennsylvania

One person was killed and another injured after a shooting in a busy Target parking lot in eastern U.S. state Pennsylvania on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck told local media that one person died and another was wounded and in stable condition in the shooting at about 2:15 p.m. in Lower Nazareth Township. He didn't reveal the victims' identities.

Shots were exchanged between at least two vehicles following a verbal altercation in the parking lot, said Houck.

Police were still in the preliminary stages of their investigation, Houck said.