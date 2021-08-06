LINE

China's Zhengzhou further steps up epidemic prevention, control

The central Chinese city of Zhengzhou, capital of Henan Province, further tightened epidemic prevention and control measures after a recent resurgence of COVID-19 infections, according to local authorities on Thursday.

The city classified 15 new areas as medium-risk for COVID-19 on Thursday, and began its second round of nucleic acid testing at 9 a.m. Thursday and will complete the sampling process at 5 p.m. Friday.

According to education department, the city's primary school enrollment has been postponed.

Henan reported 21 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 102 asymptomatic cases from July 31 to August 5 in the latest resurgence of COVID-19, the provincial health commission said Friday. 

