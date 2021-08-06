COVID-19 cases among U.S. children, teens increased 84 pct in week: media

During the week from July 22-29, COVID-19 cases jumped 84 percent among U.S. children and teens, CNN reported in an article released on Wednesday.

Comparing with 39,000 cases that were found within the same age group in the week prior, almost 72,000 of new infections of COVID-19 are logged last week, CNN reported, citing data from a new study released by the American Academy of Pediatrics on Tuesday.

According to the CNN report, the study comes as schools have just started or will soon start, with some requiring no masks or social distancing.