Americans urged to wear masks for common good: media

After more than 18 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, a substantial chunk of the U.S. population continued to assert their own individual liberties over the common good by refusing mask or vaccination, which should be reversed as soon as possible, said USA Today on Tuesday.

Sociologists, legal scholars, public health experts and philosophers wonder at what point individual rights should yield to the public interest, the newspaper said in a report, referring to how many COVID-19 deaths can change the mind of these Americans.

"Today, millions of U.S. residents shun vaccines that have proven highly effective and resist masks that ward off infection, fiercely opposing government restrictions," the newspaper said.

"Others clamor for regulation, arguing that those who take no precautions are violating their rights -- threatening the freedom to live of everyone they expose," it added.

On Sunday, Anthony Fauci, the country's top infectious disease expert, described himself as being "very frustrated" over the current situation of the pandemic.

He said the United States was in an "unnecessary predicament" of soaring case counts, and was "going in the wrong direction."