COVID-19 cases top 60 mln in WHO European region

The World Health Organization (WHO) European Region has recorded 60,093,393 COVID-19 cases, including 1,220,486 deaths, according to the figures released by the WHO Regional Office for Europe on Monday.

"The end of the pandemic is still over the horizon and sadly so far in the European region there have been more than 1.2 million COVID-19 deaths," WHO Regional Emergency Director for Europe Dorit Nitzan said in a press release.

"It is important that countries continue their combined efforts to protect their most vulnerable people and those at risk," Nitzan added.

In addition, the official expressed concern over the continued low uptake of vaccinations across the European region, especially among priority population groups such as "the over 60s, health care workers, people living in long-term care facilities, and those with underlying conditions," which had the potential to lead to "more hospitalizations and deaths."

"For the pandemic to end we must rapidly scale up vaccinations equitably in all countries, including supporting vaccine production, as appropriate, and sharing of doses, as relevant, to protect the vulnerable population in every country," said Nitzan.

The WHO Europe also warned in the press release that currently "travel is not risk free."

"Traveling and mass gathering can increase your risk of getting and spreading COVID-19. If you want to travel, think about the need and assess your risks. Your decision counts for ending this pandemic," said the press release.