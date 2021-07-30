DPRK leader asks military to prepare for coping with any provocation

Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), has instructed the DPRK military to complete preparations for coping with "any military provocation of enemies," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Friday.

"Commanders and political officers should focus all efforts on completing preparations for actively and offensively coping with any military provocation of enemies," Kim said when chairing a workshop for military commanders and political cadres in Pyongyang on July 24-27.

Kim called on all the commanders and political commissars of the Korean People's Army (KPA) to "make redoubled efforts than ever before" to seriously review their overall work, and find ways to overcome shortcomings and deviations and exchange good experiences, according to KCNA.

During the four-day workshop, the DPRK leader accused "hostile forces" of intensifying "frantic and persistent war drills for aggression," calling on the DPRK military troops to devote their lives to protecting the people and their properties.

Attending the workshop were military commanders and political commissars of all the services of the KPA and officials of the KPA General Political Bureau, the KPA General Staff and the Ministry of National Defence.