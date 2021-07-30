LINE

Philippines receives more Sinovac vaccines from China

China delivered an additional batch of Sinovac CoronaVac vaccines to the Philippines on Friday.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque received the fresh batch of Chinese vaccines at the airport in Manila.

China was the first to deliver coronavirus vaccines to the Philippines. It donated the first batch of CoronaVac to Manila on Feb. 28, allowing the country to kick off its vaccination drive on March 1. As of Friday, China has been the biggest supplier of COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines.

The country has administered more than 19.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. More than 7.8 million people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 so far. The government aims to vaccinate up to 70 million people this year.

The Philippines has reported a total of 1,572,287 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, including 27,577 deaths. 

