Chinese mainland reports 21 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 21 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 18 in Jiangsu, two in Hunan and one in Beijing, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Also reported were 43 new imported cases, of which 21 were reported in Yunnan, nine in Guangdong, seven in Shanghai, three in Fujian and one each in Liaoning, Shandong and Sichuan.

One new suspected case was reported in Shanghai, arriving from outside the mainland, while no deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, it added.