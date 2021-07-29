LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sports

China's Zhang shatters Olympic record to win women's 200m butterfly gold at Tokyo Olympics

1
2021-07-29 11:11:25Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

China's Zhang Yufei had a convincing victory in women's 200m butterfly to win her first gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games here on Thursday.

Zhang, led the field right from the beginning, clocked two minutes and 03.86 seconds for the gold and sliced 0.2 seconds off the Olympic record created by compatriot Jiao Liuyang at London 2012.

This is the second medal for the 23-year-old, who claimed a silver from the 100m butterfly competition earlier this week.

Americans Regan Smith (2:05.30) and Hali Flickinger (2:05.65) took silver and bronze respectively. 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.