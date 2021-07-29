Geo-political rivalry blocks global coronavirus cooperation, says Bangladeshi official

A senior Bangladeshi official has said that labelling COVID-19 as a Chinese virus is "very unfortunate" and that geo-political rivalry is "engulfing" global efforts to fight the pandemic.

Hasanul Haq Inu, chairman of the Standing Committee on Ministry of Information at the Bangladesh Parliament, called for more unity, solidarity, fraternity and cooperation worldwide to combat the pandemic, in a recent interview with Xinhua.

"But unfortunately we are observing hate, blame game, geo-political rivalry, trade wars and conflicts, unilateralism," he said.

"Viruses do not have any race, religion or country. Viruses are common enemy to the whole mankind," said Inu, who is former minister of information of Bangladesh.

The senior politician noted that before the COVID-19 crisis, the world suffered from uneven and unjust globalization led by America, Europe and other countries, which have miserably failed to reduce the socio-economic-digital divide and properly address climate change.

Now there are "tendencies to engulf corona vaccine within the fume of geopolitical rivalries, trade wars and monopolism," he said.

The former Bangladeshi minister stressed that COVID-19 is a common enemy for mankind and access to vaccines is a basic human right.

"So research, manufacturing, marketing (should) be kept above trade wars, geopolitical rivalries, conflicts and monopolies," he said.