Chinese divers Wang/Xie win men's synchronised 3m springboard gold at Tokyo Olympics

2021-07-28 15:38:16Xinhua Editor : Li Yan
Chinese divers Wang Zongyuan/Xie Siyi withstood the challenge from a U.S. duo to win the men's synchronised 3m springboard gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games here on Wednesday.

The Chinese duo had a lead of 13.2 points before the final round, and the second-placed American divers Andrew Capobianco and Michael Hixon scored 88.92 points in their last 109C to put pressure on the leaders.

Wang and Xie answered with a 99.18-point dive on the same 109C and claimed China's second gold in the sport with 467.82 points.

The U.S. duo bagged the silver with 444.36 points and Germany's Patrick Hausding/Lar Rudiger took the bronze with 404.73. 

