Chinese mainland reports 55 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 55 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 48 in Jiangsu Province, three in Sichuan and two each in Liaoning and Yunnan, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Also reported were 31 new imported cases, of which 16 were reported in Yunnan, three each in Fujian and Guangdong, two in Sichuan, and one each in Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Shandong, Hubei, Shaanxi and Gansu.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the day.