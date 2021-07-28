China punishes over 14,000 officials for violating frugality rules

China punished 14,336 officials in June for violating the country's eight-point code on improving Party and government conduct, China's top anti-graft body announced on its website Tuesday.

The officials were involved in 10,047 cases, according to the monthly statement by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.

Among the punished officials, 9,499 received disciplinary or administrative penalties, according to the statement.

It said that 7,054 were sanctioned for engaging in bureaucratism or formalities for formalities' sake, and 5,672 of them were found to have failed their social and economic development duties or protecting the environment.

A total of 7,282 were punished for hedonism and extravagant conduct (including giving or accepting gifts) and awarding unauthorized allowances or bonuses.

In late 2012, the CPC released its eight-point rules on frugality to combat undesirable work practices.