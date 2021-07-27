S.Korea reports 1,412 new cases of COVID-19 variants in past week

South Korea reported 1,412 more cases of COVID-19 variants for the past week, bringing the total number of such cases to 6,016, the health authorities said Tuesday.

Among the new cases found since July 18, 179 were imported from overseas while the remaining 1,233 were locally transmitted, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The far higher number of local transmissions indicated that the variant spread domestically.

Of the new cases, 1,242 came from the Delta variant, 168 from Alpha, one from Beta, and one from Gamma.

Among the combined cases involving variants, 2,983 stemmed from the Delta variant, 2,869 from Alpha, 146 from Beta and 18 from Gamma. The four variants are believed to be more transmissible than the original one.

In the latest tally, South Korea reported 1,365 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, lifting the total number of infections to 191,531. The daily caseload hovered above 1,000 for three straight weeks.

Among the new cases, 89 were imported from overseas, raising the combined figure to 11,660.