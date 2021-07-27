U.S. rocked by more than 900 shooting incidents last week: media

More than 900 shooting incidents took place across the United States last week, according to ABC News.

The network, in a report published on Sunday, said that the shootings are "only a snapshot of the skyrocketing gun violence that has swept the nation in recent months."

Gun violence has caused over 25,000 deaths so far this year, including fatalities from some 400 mass shootings, defined as four or more people shot or killed, excluding the perpetrator, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a U.S. website that tracks gun incident trends.

U.S. President Joe Biden has called gun violence a "public health epidemic" in his country.