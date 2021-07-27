LINE

China's Jiangsu ups alert for flood

2021-07-27 15:58:18

The water resources department of East China's Jiangsu province raised flood alert levels for many sections of rivers and canals on Tuesday, as Typhoon In-Fa is wrecking havoc in the province.

The typhoon -- the sixth of this year affecting China -- moved to Jiangsu's Liyang City at 9 am Tuesday, after making a second landfall in neighboring Zhejiang province on Monday.

The storm packed up strong gales of 20 meters per second as it proceeded northwestward with a speed of about 10 km per hour, according to the provincial meteorological observatory.

Downpours are expected to continue in a dozen of cities in the province in the next six hours, according to forecasts issued at 9:05 am.

Local authorities have relocated 335,529 people in Jiangsu to safety as a precautionary measure as of 4 pm Monday. The province saw 19,091 vessels return to harbor, 7,802 companies suspend business, 23,247 construction sites halt work, and the closure of 479 scenic sites.

