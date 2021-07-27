China's Jiangsu reports 31 new COVID-19 locally transmitted confirmed cases

East China's Jiangsu Province on Monday reported 31 locally transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19, all registered in the provincial capital Nanjing, local authorities said Tuesday.

Seven of the cases were previously categorized as asymptomatic carriers, the provincial health commission added.

Jiangsu also reported three imported confirmed cases on Monday.

By the end of Monday, there were 119 confirmed cases (107 locally transmitted) being treated in hospitals in Jiangsu, while 24 asymptomatic cases (six locally transmitted) were under medical observation, the commission said.