DPRK leader visits liberation war martyrs cemetery on war anniversary

Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), visited the Fatherland Liberation War Martyrs Cemetery at midnight on Tuesday to mark the Korean War armistice anniversary, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

Kim, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea, was greeted at the spot by commanding officers of the Korean People's Army, and laid a flower before the cemetery, the report said.

Meanwhile, thousands of war veterans in their 80s or 90s were gathering in Pyongyang these days for the Seventh National Conference of War Veterans, according to the KCNA.