China's Yunnan reports 19 imported confirmed COVID-19 cases

Southwest China's Yunnan Province reported 19 imported confirmed COVID-19 cases and three imported asymptomatic carriers on Monday, the provincial health commission said Tuesday.

All the imported confirmed cases lived in Myanmar before entering Yunnan through land checkpoints. They tested positive for coronavirus on Monday while under quarantine. The asymptomatic cases were imported from Laos.

Yunnan reported no locally transmitted COVID-19 confirmed cases or asymptomatic carriers on Monday, the provincial health commission noted.

By the end of Monday, there were 325 confirmed COVID-19 cases still hospitalized in Yunnan, including 69 locally transmitted cases and 256 imported ones. There were also 29 asymptomatic cases, among whom 27 were imported.