Senior Chinese official stresses inheritance of Chinese culture

Huang Kunming, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), has called on folk literature and art professionals to pass on the legacy of Chinese culture and add new vitality to national cultural treasures.

Huang, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at the opening of a national congress of the Chinese Folk Literature and Art Association on Monday.

Noting the vigorous development in the field of folk literature and art and the contributions made by professionals to this field, Huang urged more works of excellence to meet public demand.

He also emphasized the cultivation of high-caliber young talent in the field.