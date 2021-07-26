LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Culture

Senior Chinese official stresses inheritance of Chinese culture

1
2021-07-26 18:03:06Xinhua Editor : Zhang Mingxin ECNS App Download

Huang Kunming, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), has called on folk literature and art professionals to pass on the legacy of Chinese culture and add new vitality to national cultural treasures.

Huang, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at the opening of a national congress of the Chinese Folk Literature and Art Association on Monday.

Noting the vigorous development in the field of folk literature and art and the contributions made by professionals to this field, Huang urged more works of excellence to meet public demand.

He also emphasized the cultivation of high-caliber young talent in the field.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.