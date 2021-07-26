LINE

Maternity insurance in China to cover cost of third-child birth

Maternity insurance schemes will cover the cost of working women giving birth to their third child, the National Healthcare Security Administration (NHSA) said Monday.

It will serve as a supplementary measure to the country's recently-revised birth policy that allows a couple to have three children, the NHSA said in a press release.

The NHSA promised prompt and full reimbursement of the medical cost and subsidy when a working woman gives birth to her third child.

The NHSA also urged local health departments to try their best to implement all supportive measures for the three-child policy and increase public awareness.

