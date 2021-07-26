Zhuhai in Guangdong to launch mass testing after asymptomatic case found

All residents in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, will undergo a nucleic acid test against coronavirus starting Monday after an asymptomatic carrier was reported early on Monday.

This round of mass testing will conclude on Tuesday, according to the COVID-19 epidemic control authority of Zhuhai.

The asymptomatic carrier flew in from Nanjing, Jiangsu province, which has reported several COVID-19 cases, to Zhuhai on July 19 and stayed in a hotel in Zhuhai. The person was sent to a quarantine hotel on July 21. The person tested negative against the virus for four times before testing positive on Sunday and was then transferred to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, a trade center, a hotel and two restaurants in Xiangzhou district of Zhuhai were put under a 14-day lockdown on Monday. Some other areas in Xiangzhou were placed under seven-day restrictive management. The city government pledged availability of commodities to those places.