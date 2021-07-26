Over 400 public figures ask Biden to 'let Cuba live'

Over 400 people from around the world, including politicians, intellectuals, scientists, clergy, artists, activists and ex-heads of state, have made a public appeal published on the Friday edition of The New York Times to U.S. President Joe Biden to lift Donald Trump's 243 unilateral and additional sanctions on Cuba.

According to the signed letter, the sanctions are hindering Cuba's efforts to control the COVID-19 pandemic and save lives. They have lost billions of revenue from international tourism because of the pandemic, which should have been invested in the public health system, food distribution and economy in normal times. The situation has drawn the world's attention.

"It's unconscionable, especially during a pandemic, to intentionally block remittances and Cuba's use of global financial institutions, given that access to dollars is necessary for the importation of food and medicine," the signers wrote.

"We ask you to immediately sign an executive order and annul Trump's 243 'coercive measures'," the signers wrote, adding it is time to end the blockade and fully normalize U.S.-Cuba relations.

On June 23, 184 UN member states voted for the U.S. to lift the sanctions, with only the U.S. and Israel voting against and three abstentions. This is the consistent position of most member states over the past 30 years.